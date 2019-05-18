Tariceanu urges voters not to take ballot papers for referendum

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu Tariceanu on Saturday communicated to the organizations of the party he leads to urge citizens not to take the ballots for the referendum, as that is tantamount to turnout at the polls.

''Warning! The clear message to the organizations is that the voters do not take the ballot papers either, because taking the ballots is tantamount to turnout and the validation of the referendum. We have to show that we are not so naive that we do not understand these maneuvers (...) We intend to boycott this referendum and the fact that there is a democratic deficit, a lack of knowledge of the way the European institutions work and their role. (...) Instead of having focused on a debate that should have highlighted the major topics we have to uphold in the EP, what role our MPs have, what mission we are giving them, this discussion is insufficient and a parasitic theme happens to come along," Tariceanu said.

At the same time, he showed that, despite the recommendations of the European and Venice commissions not to parasitize with "another kind of electoral confrontation," Klaus Iohannis comes with this "diversion" to "steal the start" of the campaign for the presidential election.

"The referendum is a diversion through which the president has tried to enter the election campaign for the elections to the European Parliament, in which he would otherwise have not had any right or role. He is thus stealing the start for the presidential election, for the presidential campaign. (...) I think everyone realizes that this is a formula through which he is trying to sell us some sort of expired product," Tariceanu said.

AGERPRES