TAROM resumes flights to Moldova

Romania's national airline TAROM on Thursday resumed regular flights from Bucharest to Chisinau, Moldova, and back, with a frequency of 4 flights per week, on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, the company announced on its Facebook page.

"The flights will be carried out under maximum safety circumstances, with the observance of the health safety measures, so that any risk will be eliminated," TAROM points out.Tickets can be purchased on the company's website, www.tarom.ro, on its mobile application and at any TAROM office. Check-in is free, online or at the airport.TAROM operates under the authority of the Ministry of Transport and has been a member of the SkyTeam Alliance since June 25, 2010.The state-run company operates over 50 own and code share destinations.TAROM has one of the youngest fleets in Europe, consisting of 29 aircraft, and has been a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) since 1993.