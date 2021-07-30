TAROM starts implementing staff restructuring

Romania's TAROM national airline is carrying out, starting today, the implementation of a staff restructuring measure that was started in February 2021 and that represents an essential component of the company's recovery plan.

According to a press statement, part of the staff restructuring measure, a new organisational chart was developed and approved matching the current and estimated volume of business for the following years, designed to cut costs and ensure an efficient distribution of activities at company level. The measure affects 241 jobs in the current composition.

"The laying off of the employees will follow transparent, fair criteria, of which all those involved will be informed, and their evaluations will entail external suppliers. Equally, TAROM will take all the steps provided by the regulations in force to minimise the impact of the collective redundancy programme, and a new programme of voluntary departures will be launched. Also, for the filling of the available vacancies, internal competitions will take place that will be announced to all those interested, according to the applicable procedures," according to the TAROM statement, Agerpres informs.

The staff restructuring measure is part of a complex plan of measures designed to salvage the company. The plan was notified on May 28, 2021, to the European Commission in order to obtain state aid for the restructuring.