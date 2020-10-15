Tataru: As of next week, moderate and mild COVID cases to stay at home, monitored by family doctors

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru declared, on Thursday, in Timisoara, that next week, based on an emergency ordinance that is in preparation, the mild and moderate cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2, as well as the asymptomatic ones, will be able to stay at home, under the monitoring of the family doctors, while the serious cases will be hospitalized.

"We are preparing an emergency ordinance for the moderate and mild cases of illness, the asymptomatic ones, to stay at home, under the supervision and monitoring of the family doctor, and the means of transport from the Department of Emergency Situations to provide further scheduled paraclinical investigations. When the symptoms appear, they are taken and admitted to the hospital units," said Nelu Tataru.

The Minister of Health also specified that family doctors, through separate, additional contracts, with the Health Insurance House can monitor by telemedicine or can provide medical services with the Public Health Directorate for epidemiological investigations.