Tate brothers released, Romanian judges postpone their extradition to UK

The Bucharest Court of Appeal (CAB) on Tuesday postponed the extradition of brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate to the UK until the settlement of the file in which they were tried in Romania, and it ordered that they be released.

According to the court's decision, the Romanian magistrates agreed to the extradition request, but postponed the procedure until the Tate brothers' case in Romania is finally settled.

"Pursuant to Art. 109 paragraph 1 in connection with art. 104 paragraph 7 and art. 110 paragraph 2 sentence 1 of Law no. 302/2004, it admits the referral formulated by the Bucharest Court of Appeal Prosecutor's Office (PCAB). It orders the execution of the arrest warrant issued on 19 January 2024 by a senior territorial judge (chief magistrate) of Westminster Magistrates Court (of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland), on the basis of the arrest warrant of 19 January 2023, issued by Westminster Magistrates Court, in the name of the requested person Tate Emory Andrew. It orders the postponement of the surrender of the requested person until the final disposal of the case forming the subject-matter of criminal case number 18906/3/2023 pending before the Bucharest District Court, and if, in the respective case against the requested person, a decision will be pronounced sentencing him to imprisonment with execution in detention, until his release on parole or until the execution of the sentence at the end of the term," the CAB established with reference to Andrew Tate, a solution which is identical also in the case of Tristan Tate.

According to the court's decision, the judges have issued a preventive arrest warrant for them, but it will only apply after the Romanian case has been settled.

The court also ordered that the Tate brothers be released immediately.

The court's decision can be appealed.

During the trial at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, the Tate brothers stated that they do not want to be extradited from Romania, because this is their home and they want to restore their reputation.

The Tate brothers were detained on Monday night after Romanian police executed two European arrest warrants issued by the UK judicial authorities.

The offences they were charged with are: setting up an organised criminal group, continuous trafficking in human beings, continuous rape (two material acts), illegal access to a computer system, altering the integrity of computer data, assault or other violence and incitement to such a crime.