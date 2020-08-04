Tax authority's 2019 budget collections at 271.62 bln lei, 99.2 pct of planned amount

Collections by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) last year amounted to 271.639 billion lei, which represents a 99.2 percent achievement rate of the budget revenue plan, shows the 2019 activity report published on the agency's website.

According to the cited document, ANAF collections in 2019 were by about 10.9 percent or 26.806 billion lei higher compared to the 244.832 billion lei collected in 2018.

ANAF points to the increase of the GDP share of its collections from 25.9 percent in 2018 to 26.1 percent in 2019, even against the 10.2 percent advance of the GDP (from 944.2 billion lei in 2018 to 1,040.8 billion lei in 2019, according to the autumn forecast of the National Forecast Commission).

The tax authority also specifies that the state budget revenues (consisting mainly of VAT, profit tax, income tax and excise duties) amounted to 168.813 billion lei, by 10.6 percent higher than in 2018 (152.681 billion lei).

Compared to the previous year, 2019 VAT revenues were by 9.7 percent higher, at 65.420 billion lei, which accounts for a 98.8 percent achievement rate of the budgetary provisions.

Revenues from excise duties (the vice tax included) stood at 31.463-plus billion lei, exceeding both the amount recorded in 2018 (+3.055 billion lei) and the planned amount (+284.4 million lei).

Income tax revenues stood at 23.115 billion lei in 2019, by 2.4 percent higher (+539.4 million lei) compared to 2018. Profit tax revenues topped 17.68 billion lei, surpassing the level of 15.667 billion lei (+13.3 percent) registered in 2018.

Revenues to the state social security budget stood at 68.144 billion lei, up 15.4 percent compared to 59.071 billion lei in 2018. The revenues to the Single National Health Insurance Fund reached 32.314 billion lei, up 4.8 percent from 2018 (30.834 billion lei). Also, the revenues to the unemployment insurance budget were in excess of 2.367 billion lei, marking an advance of 5.5 percent compared to 2018 (2.244 billion lei).

Collections from recoverable arrears to the budgets administered by ANAF totaled 40.110 billion lei, representing 60.1 percent of the total recoverable arrears, with the state budget having the highest share of receipts from recoverable arrears (56.3 percent).

According to the report, the value of arrears due for recovery to the budgets under ANAF's administration totaled 19.533 billion lei as of end-2019. The arrears due for recovery to the budgets administered by ANAF accounted for 1.9 percent of GDP as of December 31, 2019.