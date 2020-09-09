Tax Register of Political Parties registered at Bucharest Municipal Court, issued by Permanent Electoral Authority

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced that it carried out, for the first time in the history of this institution, "The tax register of political parties registered in the Bucharest Municipal Court", which is part of the series of permanent actions to open and make the financing of the political parties transparent.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the document was published on the website www.finantarepartide.ro and can be found at the following link: https://finantarepartide.ro/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/R01_1599287477-07-09.pdf.

"We mention that, in order to support the political formations and, at the same time, to make the source of funding from the subsidies granted from the state budget transparent," the AEP is currently carrying out a pilot programme to be implemented from January 2021 onwards," the release says.

The AEP recalls that, between 2018 and 2020, it implemented the Argus Integrity, Ethical, Transparency, Anti-Corruption Project in the financing of political parties and election campaigns, which aimed to increase transparency, ethics and integrity within the Permanent Electoral Authority, contributing to the implementation of Objective 3.5 of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2016 - 2020. Upon completion of the Argus Project, AEP specialists, together with external experts, including academics, carried out and published the Guide to Good Practices on the Financing of Political Parties.