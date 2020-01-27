Teachers' pay to go up in 2020

Education Minister Monica Anisie said on Monday that teachers' pay will go up in 2020.She had a meeting with National Liberal Party (PNL) MPs.
"I can tell you that we have assured everyone of a very important thing, namely that from January 1 and September 1, teachers' pay will be on the upper end of the scale. So, this pay rise for teachers will be made," Anisie said after the meeting.
"Hot Meal" programme will be extended from 50 schools to 150.
She stressed that the programme does not overlap the "Milk and Croissant" one.
The minister showed that professional scholarship increased from 200 lei to 300 lei, arguing that it will increase gradually.
Anisie indicated that there is a programme underway for the modernisation of the technological high schools and laboratories in the pre-university educational system.
She asked mayors to provide soap to schools.