 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Teachers' pay to go up in 2020

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
monica anisie

Education Minister Monica Anisie said on Monday that teachers' pay will go up in 2020.

She had a meeting with National Liberal Party (PNL) MPs.

"I can tell you that we have assured everyone of a very important thing, namely that from January 1 and September 1, teachers' pay will be on the upper end of the scale. So, this pay rise for teachers will be made," Anisie said after the meeting.

"Hot Meal" programme will be extended from 50 schools to 150.

She stressed that the programme does not overlap the "Milk and Croissant" one.

The minister showed that professional scholarship increased from 200 lei to 300 lei, arguing that it will increase gradually.

Anisie indicated that there is a programme underway for the modernisation of the technological high schools and laboratories in the pre-university educational system.

She asked mayors to provide soap to schools.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.