Team Romania Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallists presented with hybrid cars from COSR sponsor

Team Romania's nine Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games medallists on Tuesday were presented with hybrid cars from Toyota, a sponsor of Romania's Olympic Committee (COSR), at an event that took place at the COSR headquarters, agerpres reports.

Women's double sculls champions Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar each received a Toyota C-HR Full Hybrid worth 31,000 euros.

Silver medallists Ana-Maria Popescu (fencing); Ciprian Tudosa, Marius Cozmiuc (rowing, men's pair); Cosmin Pascari, Stefan Berariu, Mugurel Semciuc and Mihaita Tiganescu (rowing, men's four) each got a Toyota Corolla Touring Sports Full Hybrid worth 26,000 euros.COSR Chairman Mihai Covaliu said he is glad that team Romania managed to stop the decline in the country's Olympic medal tally.Among the attendees of the event at the COSR headquarters were Japanese ambassador in Bucharest Hiroshi Ueda, chairs of sports federations as well as other sports personalities.Romania finished 46th in the nation ranking by medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games. It won four medals, one gold in rowing, women's double sculls (Nicoleta Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Geanina Radis), and three silver medals, in women's fencing, epee individual (Ana-Maria Popescu), in men's rowing, pair (Marius Vasile Cozmiuc, Ciprian Tudosa) and men's four (Mihaita Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan Constantin Berariu, Cosmin Pascari).