Tecau - Rojer duo advance to Shanghai Masters men's doubles round of 16

Horia Tecău Jean-Julien Rojer

Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer advanced on Wednesday to the round of sixteen of the men's doubles event of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai, featuring total prizes of 7,473,620 US dollars, following their 7-5, 6-3 victory against the pair made up of Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)/Joao Sousa (Portugal).

Tecau and Rojer, seeded 7th, prevailed in 70 minutes, losing service only once.

The Romanian-Dutch pair, with only one victory in the previous six matches, secured a cheque worth 26,870 US dollars and 90 ATP points in the men's doubles event.

Their next opponents will be the winners of the match between Ivan Dodig (Croatia)/Filip Polasek (Slovakia) and Cristian Garin (Chile)/Dusan Lajovic (Serbia).

The best result of the Tecau - Rojer duo in the Shanghai Masters was their presence in the 2017 semifinals.

