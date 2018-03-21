Telegrame bruxelleze

"Bre, Tudorele!

I write you to ask about how things are going with mister Dragnea public execution. Is he gonna survive until the presidentials? Because, you know, Klaus needs to feed his electors with an "evil aura monster" in order to catch the second term on his "mission". Also, I wonder if our beloved Kodruta is still performing well as she pretends around here? We would not want a butcher which killing hand is shaking.

Dont get me wrong, is not that I care a shit about some petty feuds from a distant border country, but Monica is pissing my head off soooo bad. Hell, I cant enjoy my morning bourbon with an hysteric bitch yelling on my face for hours. And day by day! Be a friend and sympatize with my misery...

Coming to us, dont forget to bring more palinka next time or I'll spank your ass! Me and my gang got so stoned last time that we cant remember a thing from that day. Or night, it was? Who the heck knows?

Haidi, pa, moldovieni! Pup pi Vio!"



J-C





