Ten migrants are caught trying to illegally cross border on foot to Hungary

Ten migrants were caught by border policemen from Arad and Bihor, in the past 24 hours, while trying to cross the border to Hungary illegally, on foot, through the field informs in a press release, on Tuesday, the western Arad County Border Police.

In the area of the town of Nadlac, at approximately 100m from the border, three persons were spotted walking towards the neighboring state.

"Because they couldn't justify their presence in the area, they were led to the headquarters of the border crossing point to conduct checks. Following investigations it was established they're citizens of Iraq, Egypt and Tunisia, with ages between 17 and 23," the Arad Border Police inform.

In the locality of Varsand, border policemen discovered five migrants "which were walking with the intention of crossing illegally into Hungary." Following investigations it was established they are from Afghanistan and have ages between 14 and 17.

Near Bors, approximately 200m from the border, two persons walking were caught. They are Algerian nationals, aged 35 and 41.

In all cases, border police are conducting investigations, Agerpres informs.