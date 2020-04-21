Ten soldiers from 191st Infantry Battalion confirmed to have COVID-19

Ten soldiers from the 191st Infantry Battalion "Colonel Radu Golescu", from Arad, have been confirmed to be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the officials of this military base informed in a press release on Tuesday.

"At this moment, 10 soldiers from the battalion have been confirmed to be positive. Nine of them are hospitalized, and one is quarantined at home. Their health condition is good. At the unit level, the measures provided for these situations have been taken," reads the press releaseAccording to the same source, an epidemiological investigation is being carried out by a medical team from the Military Emergency Clinical Hospital "Dr. Victor Popescu" from Timisoara, to identify direct contacts of infected soldiers and their isolation at home, according to standard procedures established at national level."For the protection of the personnel, the disinfection of the equipment and the work spaces is carried out permanently and the individual protection and prevention measures are being applied," the military unit also informs.