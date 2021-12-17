Tennis: Ana Bogdan qualifies for semifinals of Limoges tournament (WTA 125)

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan has qualified for the semifinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Limoges (France), equipped with total prizes worth 115,000 US dollars, after defeating French Jessika Ponchet, in two sets, 7-5, 7-5.

Ana Bogdan (29 years old, WTA's 119), seed number 8, defeated Ponchet (25 years old, WTA's 201), after one hour and 46 minutes.

Ana Bogdan had also defeated Ponchet in their first confrontation, in 2019, at Concord, 6-1, 6-3, in the round of 16.

Ana Bogdan received a cheque worth 4,838 euros and 57 WTA points, and will play in the penultimate act against the winner between the Belgian Greet Minnen (seed no. 4) and Russian Varvara Graceva (seed no. 5).