Tennis: Ana Bogdan to face Anna Karolina Schimiedlova in 2nd round of tournament in Parma (WTA)

Romania's Ana Bogdan will face Anna Karolina Schmiedlova from Slovakia in second round of the women's tennis tournament in Parma (Italy), in the WTA 250 category, with prizes totaling 251,750 dollars.

On Monday, in the first round, Ana Bogdan, seeded number 6, defeated Brazilian Laura Pigossi 6-1, 6-2, while Anna Karolina Schmiedlova also won in two sets, 6-2, 6 -4, versus Hungarian Reka Jani, told Agerpres.

Ana Bogdan and Anna Karolina Schimiedlova have met three times so far, with the Slovakian player winning each time.

