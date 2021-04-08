Tennis: Buzarnescu and Friedsam, advance to quarterfinals of doubles event in Bogota (WTA)

The Romanian-German pairing made up of Mihaela Buzarnescu/Anna-Lena Friedsam advanced, on Wednesday, to the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Bogota, Colombia (WTA), endowed with total prizes of 235,238 US dollars, after defeating the pair Iana Sizikova (Russia)/Yafan Wang (China), 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Buzarnescu and Friedsam, No. 3 seeds, prevailed in one hour and 39 minutes.

The Romanian-German pair secured a check of 3,800 US dollars and 110 WTA points in the doubles event, and will face in the penultimate act the winners of the match Arina Rodionova (Australia)/Rosalie van der Hoek (Netherlands / N.2) - Lara Arruabarrena (Spain)/Katarzyna Piter (Poland).Buzarnescu was called for the match Romania - Italy, from the Billie Jean King Cup play-off.