Tennis: Cornea and Cacic qualify for the semifinals of the doubles event in Hamburg

Tennis: Cornea and Cacic qualify for the semifinals of the doubles event in Hamburg

The Romanian-Serbian pair Victor Vlad Cornea/Nikola Cacic qualified, on Thursday, for the semifinals of the doubles event of the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Hamburg, with total prizes of 1,831,515 euros, after defeating the South American pair Hugo Dellien (Bolivia)/Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3, 6-4, told Agerpres.

Cornea, in the ATP 500 tournament semifinals for the first time, and Cacic prevailed after 63 minutes.

Cornea and Cacic secured a check for 30,350 euros and 180 ATP points in doubles.

In the penultimate act, the Romanian-Serbian couple will play against the German pair Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz, seed no. three.

