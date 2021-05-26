 
     
Tennis: Filip Jianu qualifies for second round of challenger tournament in Oeiras

tenis

Romanian tennis player Filip Cristian Jianu qualified, on Tuesday, for the second round of the challenger tournament in Oeiras (Portugal), with total prizes of 31,440 euros, after defeating German player Johannes Haerteis 6-3, 6-0.

Jianu (19 years old, the 349th in the ATP), who came from the qualifications, won in one hour and 15 minutes versus a 25-year-old opponent, ranked 328th in the world.

Filip Jianu secured a check for 530 euros and 6 ATP points, and will play in the second round with Taiwanese Chun-Hsin Tseng (19 years old, the 274th in the ATP), the fourth seed.

