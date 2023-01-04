Tennis: Gabriela Ruse qualifies for quarterfinals of doubles event in Auckland (WTA)

The Romanian-Czech pair Gabriela Ruse/Tereza Martincova qualified, on Wednesday, for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA 250 tennis tournament in Auckland (New Zealand), with a total prize pool of 259,303 US dollars, after defeating the pair of Paige Mary Hourigan (New Zealand) and Sachia Vickery (USA), 7-5, 6-3, told Agerpres.

Ruse and Martincova sealed their victory after one hour and 24 minutes of playing.

Ruse and her partner won a cheque of 2,400 US dollars and 60 WTA points in the doubles for reaching this far in the competition.

In the quarterfinals, Ruse and Martincova will meet the 3rd seeded Miyu Kato (Japan)/Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia).

On Tuesday, Gabriela Ruse qualified for the round of 16 of the singles event, after defeating New Zealander Erin Routliffe 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, a match also disrupted by rain on several occasions. Her next opponent will be Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic).