Tennis: Irina Bara, Jaqueline Cristian qualify for round of 16 in Belgrade (WTA 125)

Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Jaqueline Cristian qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the WTA 125 tournament in Belgrade, with total prizes of 115,000 US dollars.

Irina Bara (26 years old, WTA's 123), 7 seed, defeated in the first round French Amandine Hesse (28 years old, WTA's 217), 6-4, 6-1, after an hour and 20 minutes of playing.

Bara secured a cheque of 2,000 US dollars and 15 WTA points, and in the round of 16 she will face Croatian Tara Wurth (18th, WTA's 671), who defeated Russian Ekaterina Iakina, 6-4, 6-1, Agerpres informs.

In another match, Jaqueline Cristian (23 years old, WTA's 148) defeated Slovenian Kaja Juvan (20 years old, WTA's 114), seed no. 6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), after almost two hours of playing - 1 h 53 min.

Cristian won a 2,000 US dollar cheque and 15 WTA points, and she will meet next Slovak Rebecca Sramkova (24 years old, WTA's 203), who won on Tuesday in front of Croatian Tereza Mrdeza, 6-3, 2- 6, 6-4.

Cristian and Sramkova have only met once before, in 2019, in the final of the Grado tournament (Italy), the Slovak winning back then 7-6 (3), 3-1 (abandonment of Jaqueline).