Tennis: Irina Bara qualifies for doubles quarerfinals in Gdynia (WTA)

Romanian-American pair Irina Bara/Varvara Lepchenko on Tuesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA 250 tennis tournament in Gdynia (Poland), with total prizes of 235,238 dollars, after defeating 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) Polish Ania Hertel/Martyna Kubka.

Bara and Lepchenko sealed their victory after almost two hours of playing (1 h 53 min).

Bara and Lepchenko won a cheque of 2,300 US dollars and 60 WTA points in the doubles event, and will play in the quarterfinals against 3rd seeded Ana Danilina (Kazakhstan/Lidia Morozova (Belarus).In the singles event, in the round of 16, Bara will face Kristina Kucova (Slovakia), while Irina Begu, seed no. 3, will meet Polish Katarzyna Kawa.