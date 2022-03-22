Tennis: Marius Copil qualifies for quarterfinals of challenger tournament in Biel/Bienne

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the challenger tournament in Biel/Bienne (Switzerland), with a total prize pool of 45,730 euros, after defeating Spaniard Adrian Menendez Maceiras, 6-2, 6-3.

Copil (31 years old, ATP's 257) needed an hour and 21 minutes to seal his victory against the Spaniard player, who came from the position of "lucky loser" (36 years old, ATP's 348).

Marius Copil, who won a cheque of 730 euros and 7 ATP points for qualifying for the round of 16, will play next against French Antoine Escoffier (30 years old, ATP's), who scored a surprise victory against number 2 seed Austrian Dennis Novak (140 ATP), 6-4, 6-2, Agerpres informs.