 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for quarterfinals at Bastad (WTA 125)

Mihaela Buzărnescu

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified, on Wednesday, in the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Bastad (Sweden), with total prizes of 115,000 dollars, by beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) 6-2, 6-2.

Buzarnescu (33 years old, 160th in the WTA ranking) won in one hour and 13 minutes versus the 5th seed (26 years old, 122nd in the WTA ranking) and secured a 4,000 dollar cheque and 29 WTA points.

The Romanian will play for a place in the semifinals with the Hungarian Anna Bondar (24 years old, 241st in the WTA), who benefited on Wednesday from the forfeit of the Russian Ana Kalinskaia, the second seed, at the score of 6-4, 3-0.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.