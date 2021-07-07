Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for quarterfinals at Bastad (WTA 125)

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified, on Wednesday, in the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Bastad (Sweden), with total prizes of 115,000 dollars, by beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) 6-2, 6-2.

Buzarnescu (33 years old, 160th in the WTA ranking) won in one hour and 13 minutes versus the 5th seed (26 years old, 122nd in the WTA ranking) and secured a 4,000 dollar cheque and 29 WTA points.

The Romanian will play for a place in the semifinals with the Hungarian Anna Bondar (24 years old, 241st in the WTA), who benefited on Wednesday from the forfeit of the Russian Ana Kalinskaia, the second seed, at the score of 6-4, 3-0.