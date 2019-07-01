Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu to meet Simona Halep in second round of Wimbledon tournament

Romanian tennis players Simona Halep and Mihaela Buzarnescu will play against each other in the second round of the Wimbledon tournament, the 3rd Grand Slam of the year, after Buzarnescu defeated American Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 6-4, on Monday.

Buzarnescu (31, WTA's 53) sealed her victory after 1 hour and 21 minutes of playing against the 25-year old American, WTA's 72.

The Romanian won 72,000 GBP and 70 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition.

Last year, for the first time on the main board of the Wimbledon competition, Buzarnescu got to the third round.

Simona Halep (27, WTA's 7) on Monday defeated Belarus Aleksandra Sasnovici (25, WTA's 36), 6-4, 7-5. Halep and Buzanrescu only played against each other once before, in 2008, at the ITF tournament in Monteroni D'Arbia (Italy, worth 25,000 US dollars), when Simona won by 6-3, 6-0, in the first round.