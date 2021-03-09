Tennis: Niculescu, Potapova qualifies for round of 16 of doubles event in Dubai (WTA)

The Romanian-Russian pair Monica Niculescu/Anastasia Potapova has qualified for the round of sixteen of the doubles event of the WTA tennis tournament in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), with total prizes of 1,835,490 US dollars, on Tuesday, after defeating the pair Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia)/Lidia Morozova (Belarus), 6-7 (1), 6-0, 10-6.

Niculescu, who was a finalist last week, in Doha, alongside Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, and her young partner sealed their victory in one hour and 25 minutes of playing.

Monica and Anastasia secured a 8,700 US dollar cheque and 105 WTA doubles points. In the round of 16, Niculescu and Potapova will play against seeds no. 8, Alexa Guarachi (Chile)/Darija Jurak (Croatia).