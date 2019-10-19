Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Sevilla

Romanian tennis player Patricia Maria Tig on Friday qualified for the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Sevilla, equipped with total prizes worth 25,000 US dollars, after defeating Nadia Podoroska (Argentina), in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Tig (WTA's 117) won in two hours and 30 minutes the match with Podoroska (WTA's 301) and she is going to meet Egyptian Maiar Sherig Ahmed Abdelaziz (WTA's 225), seed no. 7, in the semifinals.Patricipa Tig defeated Andrea Lazaro Garcia (Spain) in the first round, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (5), and Irina Fetecau, in the round of sixteen, 6-2, 6-4.Alexandru Cadantu defeated Marta Custic (Spain) in the first round, 6-3, 6-4, but she got defeated by seed no. 1, Dutch Arantxa Rus, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0, seed no. 1. Georgia Craciun got defeated by Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelazic in the first round, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).