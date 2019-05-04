Tennis: Simona Halep qualifies for second round in Madrid

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, WTA's No. 3, easily won against Russian Margarita Gasparian (WTA's 65th, 24 years), 6-0, 6-4, in the first round of the WTA tournament in Madrid, with total prize money worth 7,021,128 dollars.

Halep (27 years), at her first clay-court match this year, won in one hour and 14 minutes and she secured a cheque worth 42,220 euro and 65 WTA points.Halep, who won the title in Madrid in 2016 and 2017, will play in the second round against the winner between British Johanna Konta and US Alison Riske.Also on Sunday, Sorana Cirstea defeated US Madison Keys, 13th seed, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.