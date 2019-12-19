 
     
Tennis: Sorana Cirstea, through to quarterfinals of Open de Limoges tournament

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified on Thursday for the quarterfinals of the Open de Limoges WTA 125 K tournament, with total prize money worth 125,000 USD, after she scored 6-3, 6-3 against Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo. 

Cirstea (29, WTA's 74th) won in one hour and 19 minutes. 

Sorana defeated the Spanish player (23, WTA's 84th) for the first time, after Sorribes Tormo's victory in 2018 in Sao Paulo, 6-2, 6-3, in the semifinals, and this year, in Hiroshima, in the first round, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Cirstea secured a 2,226-euro cheque and 29 WTA points and in the quarterfinals she will play against US player Nicole Gibbs.

