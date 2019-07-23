The Cure's Smith: I have waited 40 years to learn Romanian

Nearly 20,000 spectators attended on Monday evening English band The Cure's concert in Constitutiei Square, Bucharest City, their first ever performance in Romania, 40 years after their debut.

The band's soloist, Robert Smith, sang most of the songs that made them famous, and in a moment of intimacy with the public he uttered a few words in Romanian and confessed that he had waited for 40 years to learn Romanian.The Cure began their gig at around 20:45hrs, and finished after 23:00hrs, giving encores to the long ovations of the attendees.The band performed both the songs that made them famous - they have recently been inducted into the Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame - such as "Friday I'm in Love," "Lullaby," "Close to Me," "Lovesong," and "Just Like Heaven," songs from their latest albums, as well as their 1970s and 1980s hits, such as "Boys Don't Cry," "A Forest," "Play for Today," "A Night Like This," and "Shake Dog Shake."In an interview to the Rock FM private radio broadcaster, Smith has said he will spend three days in Romania, and he wants to visit as many places a possible, because he is interested in the history of Romania. He also said the band will release a new album by Christmas, the first after a hiatus of more than 10 years.Opening acts were the Editors, post-rock band God is an Astronaut, as well as Romanian bands Coma and Days of Confusion.Clouds and light rain cooled off the atmosphere at the venue, and before the evening fell, a rainbow appeared near Parliament Palace.Monday's concerts were part of the Rock the City Festival 2019, presented by Marcel Avram, East European Production and D&D East Entertainment. On Sunday, Bon Jovi and Firma Romanian band mounted the stages in Constitutiei Square.The Cure's first concert took place in 1978, and since then the band has released 13 studio albums, several live albums and compilations and about 40 singles sold in more than 27 million copies worldwide, all part of an artistic career that has spanned 40 years.