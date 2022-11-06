The number of companies running on foreign capital newly-established in Romania went up 32.6pct Jan-Sep 2022

The number of companies running on foreign capital newly established in Romania increased, in the first nine months of 2022, by 32.6pct, against the same period in 2021, up to 5,523 units, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The 5,523 new companies had a total subscribed capital of 31.027 million dollars, by 6.2pct lower than that of the companies registered between January and September 2021, of 33.072 million dollars, according to agerpres.ro.

In September 2022, there were registered 692 companies with foreign participation.

Depending on the fields of activity, the most registrations were seen in September in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (26.73pct of the total), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (21.82pct), and transport, storage and communications (18.35pct).

At the end of September 2022, there were 242,370 companies with foreign participation in the share capital in Romania. The total value of the subscribed capital was 67.005 billion dollars.

The largest number of companies running on foreign capital have Italian investors, respectively 51,476 (subscribed capital of 4.015 billion dollars), while Dutch companies have the highest value of share capital, respectively 12.574 billion dollars, in 5,833 companies.