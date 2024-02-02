Subscription modal logo Premium

The number of natural, legal persons incorporations, down almost 4pct in 2023

The number of incorporations of natural and legal persons in Romania decreased in 2023 by 3.78%, y-o-y, down to 147,026, of which almost 66%, or 96,839, are limited liability companies limited (SRL), according to data centralised by the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC), told Agerpres.

Most of the incorporations were in the city of Bucharest, 31,091 (up 6.96% y-o-y), and in the counties of Ilfov - 7,950 (up 0.21%), Cluj - 7,921 (down 13.89 %), Timis - 6,606 (down7.04%) and Bihor - 6,122 (up 14.49%).

At the opposite end, the lowest number of incorporations in 2023 was recorded in the counties of Covasna - 935 (down 1.99% y-o-y), Tulcea - 937 (down 15.66%), Mehedinti - 966 (down 25 .29%) and Ialomita - 990 (down 8.25%).

According to ONRC, the fields in which the most registrations were made are: wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicle and motorcycle repair (28,641; up 5.95%, y-o-y), transport and storage (16,154; up 3.89%) and construction (14,770; down5.28%).

