 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Theatres, cinemas, restaurants, cafes, games halls, reopen in Bucharest at 30 pct of capacity

Facebook
redeschidere restaurante

Theatres, cinemas, restaurants, bars, cafes and gambling halls in Bucharest can be reopened at 30 pct of capacity from Monday, following a decision adopted on Friday by the Bucharest City Committee for Emergency Situations.

Thus, the said committee has ordered the resumption of activity in closed spaces, at a maximum capacity of 30 pct in the field of HORECA, as well as in the cultural, entertainment and recreational field from 25 January 2021, 0:00 o'clock, provided that the incidence rate is maintained below 3/1,000 inhabitants.

Bucharest remains for the fifth day in the yellow zone in terms of the 14-day cumulative infection rate with the novel coronavirus, after Sunday registered 2.37 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to data announced by the Group for Strategic Communication (GCS).

On Friday, the prefect of the capital, Traian Berbeceanu, said that the decision of the Bucharest City Committee for Emergency Situations took into account the decrease in the rate of infection with the novel coronavirus recorded in recent days. He pointed out that he had asked law enforcement to step up controls to ensure that the rules in force were complied with and urged the people to continue to be cautious.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.