Third dose COVID-19 immunisation in Romania to start Tuesday at Romexpo centres

Mass immunisation with a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in Romania starts on Tuesday at the Romexpo vaccination centres.

"Vaccinated people at least six months away from the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can be immunised with a third dose starting Tuesday (...) at Romexpo centres. Expected to get the vaccinations are people over the age of 65, persons with chronic diseases regardless of age, medical staff, social workers and other at-risk categories as provided for in the national vaccination strategy. The third dose of vaccine may be administered without prior appointment," according to Bucharest District 1 City Hall.

The third dose vaccinations will be performed only with mRNA vaccines. Thus, the third dose for people vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine will be from the ones manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Given that in Romania Johnson & Johnson vaccinations started on May 4, the people immunised with then will not need a booster yet.

The immunisation of people who want to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose continues at the same time with the administration of the third dose.

The Romexpo vaccination centres are open daily, Monday to Sunday, 08:00hrs to 20:00hrs, Agerpres informs.