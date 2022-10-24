Third tranche of social vouchers, uploaded by relevant ministry

The Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE) loaded the third installment on the social cards offered through the "Support for Romania" program, its total value being over 590 million RON, the money reaching approximately 2.4 million Romanians, the institution states in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

"The Ministry of Investments and European Projects made the payments for loading the social vouchers offered through the "Support for Romania" program with a new tranche of 250 RON, the third, for a number of 2,358,359 Romanians. We remind you that they are 4 installments, totaling 1,000 RON, offered once every two months, until the end of this year. Thus, until Wednesday, all beneficiaries will have their cards loaded, to be able to purchase food and hot meals. The total value of the amount sent by MIPE, from non-reimbursable European funds, amounts to 590,384,250 RON," the document states.

The cards can only be used by the beneficiaries. In exceptional cases, in which the beneficiary cannot go to the economic operators to use the aid, then they can entrust the vouchers to a close person, but only together with the identity document.

Apart from the social vouchers offered through the "Support for Romania" program, in November, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects will ensure the delivery of a new tranche of food packages for disadvantaged people. The first aid, provided through the Operational Program Aid to Disadvantaged Persons (POAD), was delivered in January 2020, when people from vulnerable groups received another 1.18 million packages. Since then, four such tranches have been delivered.