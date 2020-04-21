Thirty-two health care workers of Sibiu county hospital, railway hospital, ambulance, COVID-19 infected

As many as 32 employees of the Sibiu Emergency Clinical Hospital, Sibiu Railway Hospital and the Sibiu Ambulance Service are infected with COVID-19, according to a press statement released by the Sibiu Prefecture on Tuesday.Most of the medical staff infected with the novel coronavirus are working at County Emergency Clinical Hospital, where adult patients with COVID-19 are treated.
According to the source, two doctors and an ambulance worker of the Sibiu County Ambulance Service are COVID-19 positive confirmed, as well as a nurse of the Sibiu Railway Hospital.
"Regarding the number of people that tested positive for SARS CoV-2 in Sibiu County, it is 182. So far, 36 people have been declared recovered and discharged, and 15 people have died, among those who tested positive," the Sibiu Prefecture said in a Tuesday report.