Thirty-two health care workers of Sibiu county hospital, railway hospital, ambulance, COVID-19 infected

As many as 32 employees of the Sibiu Emergency Clinical Hospital, Sibiu Railway Hospital and the Sibiu Ambulance Service are infected with COVID-19, according to a press statement released by the Sibiu Prefecture on Tuesday.

Most of the medical staff infected with the novel coronavirus are working at County Emergency Clinical Hospital, where adult patients with COVID-19 are treated.According to the source, two doctors and an ambulance worker of the Sibiu County Ambulance Service are COVID-19 positive confirmed, as well as a nurse of the Sibiu Railway Hospital."Regarding the number of people that tested positive for SARS CoV-2 in Sibiu County, it is 182. So far, 36 people have been declared recovered and discharged, and 15 people have died, among those who tested positive," the Sibiu Prefecture said in a Tuesday report.