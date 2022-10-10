 
     
Thousands of pilgrims participate in Calea Sfintilor procession

racla sfanta parascheva

Several thousand believers arrived, Sunday evening at the Metropolitanate of Moldova and Bucovina to take part in the Calea Sfintilor pilgrimage, a procession in which the box with the relics of Saint Pious Paraskeva was carried through the streets of Iasi, told Agerpres.

The reliquary with the relics of St. Paisie - a saint born 300 years ago in Ukraine, which was brought to the Metropolitanate of Moldova and Bucovina from the Neamt Monastery on Friday evening - was also carried in the procession.

The clerics dressed in liturgical vestments, who came from all the places of worship of the Archdiocese of Iasi were joined by students from the Faculty of Orthodox Theology and nuns from the monasteries of Moldova.

His Beatitude Teofan, the Metropolitan of Moldavia and Bucovina, and representatives of the local authorities took part in the procession that took place on the main streets of the city of Iasi.

The two caskets were deposited in the specially arranged canopy in the courtyard of the metropolitanate so that the pilgrims could worship them.

They will remain in the metropolitanate courtyard until October 15.

