Three-, 6- and 9-month interbank offered rates go down this Monday, 12-month rate stays flat

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which serves as benchmark for floating-rate loans in lei, dipped on Monday to 3.27 percent per annum from 3.30 ppa on Friday, announced the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

According to central bank data, early this year the three-month ROBOR was 2.05 percent.The 6-month ROBOR that is used for pricing mortgage loans dropped to 3.43 percent from 3.44 percent on Friday, while the nine-month ROBOR - a measure of what banks charge each other for loans - also decreased from 3.50 percent on Friday to 3.49 percent.The 12-month ROBOR was flat this Monday at 3.55 percent.The ROBOR is calculated daily as arithmetic mean of the rate quotes of 10 banks selected by the National Bank of Romania.