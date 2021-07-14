Three COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, plus another 6 previous fatalities

As many as 9 deaths - 4 men and 5 women - in SARS-CoV-2 patients have been reported in the last 24 hours, including six from 2020 and early this year that were entered in the database by the public health directorates at the request of the Health Ministry, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs Wednesday.

The deceased patients had been hospitalised in the counties of Arges, Ilfov, Iasi, and in Bucharest City.

Of these fatalities, one was in the 50 - 59 age range, two in the 60 - 69 age range, four in the 70 - 79 age range and two in people over 80 years of age.All the victims had known underlying medical conditions.Romania's COVID-19 death toll as of today stood at 34,242.