Three COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Three Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported dead in the last 24 hours (a man and two women), taking the country's death toll to 34,334, shows data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The three patients had been hospitalised in the counties of Arges, Constanta and Vaslui.

Two deaths were in the 60 - 69 age range and one in the 80-plus age category.

Two of the deceased patients had underlying medical conditions, whereas for one no such conditions have been reported.

