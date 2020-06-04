Three minors investigated for terrorism; Henri Coanda airport among the targets

Three minors are being investigated for committing terrorist acts and participating in terrorist threats, one of their targets being the Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest.

The offenders belong to a group of young people who made a habit of calling the airports' and police units' call centres, through an application that uses the VoIP technology to hide the identity of the caller, threatening that they will detonate explosive devices and claiming that they committed deeds that were not real, and also called various individuals or entities to play all kinds of pranks on them, press releases from the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) and BCCO (Brigade against Organised Crime) Pitesti inform."The offenders have called many times the Bucharest-Otopeni Henri Coanda International Airport and threatened with detonating explosive devices there. Also, they called various police stations in the Capital City claiming that they committed some deeds that were not in fact real, and several companies to place fake orders on behalf of some persons they were in conflict with," said the same source.In this context, the prosecutors and policemen on Thursday had a series of operations in the Prahova, Dambovita, Buzau, Neamt, Constanta counties and in the Bucharest Municipality meant to dismantle this group.The investigators seized various objects and documents, according to the procedures, and carried out several arrest warrants in this terrorism file.They lifted 10 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards, 3 data processors, 7 memory cards and other objects and documents.The persons in questions were brought in for hearings, with the legal measures to be taken after the submission of the existing evidence.The technical support was provided by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).The operations benefited also from the support of the judiciary police officers from BCCO Ploiesti, Constanta, Buzau, Dambovita and Neamt and the gendarmers from IJJ (County Gendarms Inspectorate) Buzau, IJJ Dambovita and the Mobile Gendarmes Group Tomis-Constanta.