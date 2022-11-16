 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Three-month interbank offer rate index falls to 7.96% per year on Wednesday

ROBOR

The 3-month interbank offer rate (ROBOR) index, based on which the cost of consumer loans in lei with variable interest is calculated, fell on Wednesday to 7.96% per year, from 7.98% per year, the day before, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres.

At the beginning of this year, the 3-month ROBOR index was 3.02% per annum.

The 6-month index, used to calculate interest on mortgage loans in RON with variable interest, dropped to 8.15% per annum, from 8.16% previously, and the 12-month ROBOR was quoted at 8.33% per annum year, compared to 8.34% on Tuesday.

Regarding the reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), regulated by OUG 19/2019, it is 4.06% per year, being calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions from the second quarter of 2022, in increase compared to the one published three months ago, of 2.65%.

In May 2019, OUG 19/2019 entered into force, which modifies the way in which the rate is calculated for loans in lei with variable interest. Thus, Ordinance 19/2019 established the reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), calculated quarterly exclusively based on interbank transactions.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.