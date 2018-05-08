stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Three - month interbank offered rate jumps to 2.68 pct on Tuesday

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which serves as benchmark for floating-rate loans in lei, climbed on Tuesday to 2.68 percent from 2.54 percent the day before, shows data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). 


A similar ROBOR was recorded on October 16, 2014, at 2.71 percent per annum. According to central bank data, early this year the three-month ROBOR was 2.05 percent, whereas in the similar period last year it was 0.92 percent. 

The 6-month ROBOR that is used for pricing mortgage loans went up to 2.80 percent, while the nine-month ROBOR - a measure of what banks charge each other for loans - climbed to 2.83 percent. The 12-month ROBOR hit 2.86 percent from 2.73 percent the day before.

