 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Three of the 16 Orban Cabinet nominees get red light at committee hearings

orban ludovic

Three of the 16 picks for ministers in the Orban Cabinet received a negative opinion after the hearing of the line-up, Tuesday and Wednesday, in the select committees of Parliament.

The vote on the Orban Government is scheduled for Monday at 14:00 hrs in the Parliament plenary.

The nominees who got the parliamentary committees' nod of approval are as follows:

* Marcel Vela - picked for Minister of Internal Affairs

* Nicolae Ciuca - picked for Minister of National Defense

* Ioan Marcel Bolos - picked for Minister of European Funds

* Victor Costache - picked for Health Minister

* Bogdan Gheorghiu - picked for Minister of Culture

* Monica Anisie - picked for Minister of Education

* Bogdan Aurescu - picked for Minister of Foreign Affairs

* Catalin Predoiu - picked for Justice Minister

* Lucian Bode - picked for Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications

* Virgil Popescu - picked for Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment

* Nechita Adrian Oros - picked for Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

* Costel Alexe - picked for Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry

* Ionut Stroe - picked for Minister of Youth and Sport

The three who received negative opinions in the committees are:

* Florin Citu - picked for Minister of Public Finance

* Ion Stefan - picked for Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration

* Violeta Alexandru - picked for Minister of Labor and Social Protection

At the end of the hearings the Social Democrats asked Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban to replace the nominees who received negative opinions and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu argued that the customary practice had been for the PM-designate to replace the candidates for minister who did not get the endorsement of the parliamentary committees.

However, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban said he will not withdraw the proposals who did not get the green light from the select committees.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.