Three of the 16 Orban Cabinet nominees get red light at committee hearings

Three of the 16 picks for ministers in the Orban Cabinet received a negative opinion after the hearing of the line-up, Tuesday and Wednesday, in the select committees of Parliament.
The vote on the Orban Government is scheduled for Monday at 14:00 hrs in the Parliament plenary.
The nominees who got the parliamentary committees' nod of approval are as follows:
* Marcel Vela - picked for Minister of Internal Affairs
* Nicolae Ciuca - picked for Minister of National Defense
* Ioan Marcel Bolos - picked for Minister of European Funds
* Victor Costache - picked for Health Minister
* Bogdan Gheorghiu - picked for Minister of Culture
* Monica Anisie - picked for Minister of Education
* Bogdan Aurescu - picked for Minister of Foreign Affairs
* Catalin Predoiu - picked for Justice Minister
* Lucian Bode - picked for Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications
* Virgil Popescu - picked for Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment
* Nechita Adrian Oros - picked for Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
* Costel Alexe - picked for Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry
* Ionut Stroe - picked for Minister of Youth and Sport
The three who received negative opinions in the committees are:
* Florin Citu - picked for Minister of Public Finance
* Ion Stefan - picked for Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration
* Violeta Alexandru - picked for Minister of Labor and Social Protection
At the end of the hearings the Social Democrats asked Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban to replace the nominees who received negative opinions and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu argued that the customary practice had been for the PM-designate to replace the candidates for minister who did not get the endorsement of the parliamentary committees.
However, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban said he will not withdraw the proposals who did not get the green light from the select committees.