Three of the 16 Orban Cabinet nominees get red light at committee hearings

Three of the 16 picks for ministers in the Orban Cabinet received a negative opinion after the hearing of the line-up, Tuesday and Wednesday, in the select committees of Parliament.

The vote on the Orban Government is scheduled for Monday at 14:00 hrs in the Parliament plenary.

The nominees who got the parliamentary committees' nod of approval are as follows:

* Marcel Vela - picked for Minister of Internal Affairs

* Nicolae Ciuca - picked for Minister of National Defense

* Ioan Marcel Bolos - picked for Minister of European Funds

* Victor Costache - picked for Health Minister

* Bogdan Gheorghiu - picked for Minister of Culture

* Monica Anisie - picked for Minister of Education

* Bogdan Aurescu - picked for Minister of Foreign Affairs

* Catalin Predoiu - picked for Justice Minister

* Lucian Bode - picked for Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications

* Virgil Popescu - picked for Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment

* Nechita Adrian Oros - picked for Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

* Costel Alexe - picked for Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry

* Ionut Stroe - picked for Minister of Youth and Sport

The three who received negative opinions in the committees are:

* Florin Citu - picked for Minister of Public Finance

* Ion Stefan - picked for Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration

* Violeta Alexandru - picked for Minister of Labor and Social Protection

At the end of the hearings the Social Democrats asked Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban to replace the nominees who received negative opinions and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu argued that the customary practice had been for the PM-designate to replace the candidates for minister who did not get the endorsement of the parliamentary committees.

However, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban said he will not withdraw the proposals who did not get the green light from the select committees.