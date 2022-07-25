Three Romanian military ships, approx. 300 sailors participate in 'Breeze 22' international exercise

Three Romanian military ships and approximately 300 sailors participated, between July 14-25, in the multinational exercise "Breeze 22," organized and led by the Bulgarian Naval Forces, according to a press release sent by the Romanian Naval Forces to AGERPRES on Monday.

According to the same source, the exercise took place in the territorial waters of Bulgaria, in the international waters of the Black Sea and in the Burgas port.

"At this year's edition of the "Breeze 2" exercise, the troops on the "King Ferdinand" frigate, on the maritime dredger "Lieutenant Lupu Dinescu" and the missile-carrier "Zborul" conducted together, with naval and air capabilities, as well as officers staff from Albania, Belgium, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Turkey and the United States of America, numerous joint training sequences, according to combat scenarios in various types of environments according to NATO standards, including such missions against hybrid threats, to strengthen the defence capacity of NATO's Eastern border. The fictitious scenario of the "Breeze 2022" exercise was adjusted to the new geostrategic challenges and foresees the response of a multinational force to a geopolitical crisis in the region," the press release of the Naval Forces states, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Romanian ships returned, on Monday, to the Port of Constanta, respectively to the Port of Mangalia.

Officials of the Naval Forces claim that the participation of the Romanian military ships in the exercises organized by the North Atlantic Alliance partners has become constant in recent years, as part of the contribution of the Romanian Naval Forces to increasing stability in the area of responsibility in the Western Black Sea.