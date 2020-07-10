Three Romanian military ships to participate in Breeze 20 multinational exercise offshore Bulgaria

Missile boat "Zborul" left on Friday morning the military port of Mangalia heading for Bulgaria's Burgas port, where it will participate in the "Breeze 20" multinational maritime exercise organized by the Bulgarian partners in the western sectors of the Black Sea, the Navy General Staff informs.

Also participating in the exercise on behalf of the Romanian Navy are the frigate "Regina Maria" and the minesweeper "Lt. Lupu Dinescu", which are both integrated in the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Standing NATO Mine Counter - Measures Group 2 for a three-week period.

"Military ships from Georgia, Italy, Turkey, the US, as well as the two NATO naval groups present in the Black Sea announced their participation in the 'Breeze 20' drill, and nine warships plus other structures will participate on behalf of the Bulgarian Navy. The exercise includes complex scenarios of fight against surface and air threats, live-fire with the artillery systems on board, seamanship drills, at-sea search and rescue exercises, at-sea resupply and towing maneuvers, as well as communication exercises to strengthen the skills of allied and partner troops in using NATO's standard procedures for action at sea," the Navy General Staff said.

"Zborul" is commanded by Captain-Commander Iulian Ioan and has a crew of 55. A team of evaluators from the Navy Training, Simulation and Evaluation Center is also on board to evaluate the three Romanian military ships and crews for getting them certified for integration with the package of Romanian forces set at NATO's disposal in 2021.