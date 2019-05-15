Tibor Navracsics: Asia-Europe cooperation increases in education

The European Commission remains committed to a global approach to education, said European Commissioner Tibor Navracsics on Wednesday at the 7th ASEM Education Ministers' Meeting / ASEMME7, highlighting the enhanced cooperation between Asia and Europe in the field, according to Agerpres.

The Europe-Asia Conference is a fundamental forum for the EU, which allows for an informal dialogue and the exchange of good practice. The priorities of the meeting for education are deeply linked to the overall evolution of education in Europe. We see enhanced cooperation between Asia and Europe in this field and I am proud to have played my part in doing so in my tenure as Commissioner. I have promoted a wide range of opportunities created by EU funding instruments such as ERASMUS + and Horizon 2020, said Tibor Navracsics.

These programs, according to the European Commissioner, support cooperation between the two continents and encourage bi-directional mobility for students, researchers and academic staff.

These direct contacts between people are crucial: they help promote intercultural dialogue and develop intercultural awareness. The students we support do not only discover another country, they experience different cultures, make new friends and learn about others and themselves. For this reason, we have put these actions at the centre of our international relations strategies, such as the EU-Asia Connectivity Strategy, endorsed by the European Council just a few months ago. Known as 'Connecting Europe and Asia - Building Blocks for an EU strategy', this policy document further emphasizes the importance of connectivity and mobility between students, academics and researchers, said Tibor Navracsics.

The international projects Erasmus + support all 17 sustainable development goals and nine of the ten top academic disciplines covered by Erasmus mobility partnerships with developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America are directly aligned to a sustainable development objective.

Tibor Navracsics recalled that in May 2018 he proposed the doubling of the budget for the future Erasmus program after 2020.

I am pleased that the future Erasmus program will be even more international - the same applies to the next generation of Marie Sklodowska-Curie actions. The EU is working to ensure that both programs become more inclusive and more prospective, added Navracsics.

The topic of the event organized by the Ministry of National Education, in the context of Romania's exercising the Presidency of the EU Council, is "Connecting education, inclusion and excellence in support of Sustainable Development Goals".