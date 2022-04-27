TIFF@MNAR Cinematheque to open with gala premiere of 'Occasional spies'

A series of art films, documentaries and award-winning productions at international festivals will be presented, Wednesday through Saturday, at the TIFF@MNAR Cinematheque event, in the Auditorium Hall of the National Art Museum of Romania.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the programme opens on Wednesday, at 7.00 pm, with the gala premiere of the documentary "Occasional Spies" directed by Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu. Based on real life events and testimonies, the film recreates the story of some unusual espionage that marked the outbreak of World War II: the recruitment of young Zionists from Palestine, who were then sent back to their countries of origin in Eastern Europe, including Romania, to obtain information about the Germans.

The screening will take place in the presence of the film team, but also of guests such as David Saranga, Israel's ambassador to Romania, and Radu Ioanid, Romania's ambassador to Israel.

On Thursday, also from 7.00 pm, the audience is invited to watch the documentary "Salvador Dali. In Search of Immortality," directed by David Pujol, which sheds new light on the life of the famous artist, through previously unreleased stories and materials.

On Saturday, at 5.00 pm, the "Windseeker" is scheduled, the debut of Mihai Sofronea, winner of the FIPRESCI Award at the Sofia Film Festival 2022.

The screening will take place in the presence of film director Mihai Sofronea and actor Dan Bordeianu, alongside other members of the team, who will also discuss with the audience at the end of the screening.

The Cinematheque programme also includes titles such as "Look at the Sky," directed by Georgian Alexandre Koberidze and winner of the FIPRESCI Award at the 2021 Berlinale, or "Mommy"/"Little Mom," the story about childhood and the relationship between mother and daughter nominated for the BAFTA Awards in 2021.

Screenings at the TIFF Cinematheque will continue each week until May 29, and the programme will resume in the fall. The programme will include meetings with filmmakers, debates and roundtables with art and film critics.

