Timis County, still in COVID-19 red zone; Bucharest - less than 2 cases per 1,000 population

covid-19

Timis County remains in the COVID-19 red zone, with a 14-day cumulative case notification rate of 3.17 per 1,000 population on Tuesday, slightly lower than the previous day's 3.18, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.

Bucharest remains in the yellow zone as the rate on Tuesday was 1.96 cases per 1,000 population, down from the previous day, when it was 2.02 cases per 1,000 population.

Another eight counties are in the yellow zone (between 1.5 and 3 cases) and 32 counties in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population), with the lowest rates in the counties of Vrancea - 0.41; Olt - 0.45; Buzau - 0.48; and Harghita - 0.56.

