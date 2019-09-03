Timisoara's mayor: It is inadmissible to extinguish flame in Cemetery of Heroes for unpaid gas bill

The Mayor of Timisoara, Nicolae Robu, said on Tuesday that it was inadmissible to extinguish, for several hours, the flame that burns continuously in the Cemetery of Heroes, because the payment of the gas invoice amounting to 5,600 lei [some 1,186 euro] has not yet entered the accounts of E.ON Gas.

"I am extremely, downright outraged, I also insisted last night, when I found out, that the flame be re-ignited. (...) It was an insignificant amount to pay, under six thousand lei, which I would have paid instantly. The money was paid on Monday morning. (...) It is absolutely condemnable, totally, that such a thing has happened," Mayor Nicolae Robu told a press conference.

The mayor explained that he will check the situation, as he had not received any non-payment notification from E.ON.

The municipality is in dispute with the cemetery administrator, and the mayor does not exclude the possibility that the latter acted in bad faith to damage the image of the town hall.

"I do not exclude foul play, because it seems aberrant to cut the gas for a bill of 5.6 thousand lei. Inevitably, the gesture is associated with my personal image," commented the mayor.