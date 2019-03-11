Timmermans hopes House of Common members see European efforts to take into account British requests

First Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans voiced hope on Tuesday in Bucharest that the House of Commons members will see the European efforts and take into account the latest requests of the British Government and endorse a new agreement on Brexit between Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU.

Read also: Gov't, European Commission's collaboration addressed by Viorica Dancila and Frans Timmermans

During the meeting on Monday evening in Strasbourg with PM Theresa May, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker made a huge effort in trying to take into account the latest requests of the British Government, but now, the House of Commons is to decided through its vote, Timmermans told a joint news conference with Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, after an informal meeting of ministers and secretaries of state for European Affairs of the EU.

The EC First Vice-President mentioned that the responsibility which felt over the past two years at the level of the European Commission was huge and what Mr Juncker did last evening, the attempt to avoid doing more harm is very important. He wishes for the members of the House of Commons to see this thing, voicing his hope that this agreement be the best result possible.

When asked if these efforts could not have been made to avoid the situation over the last period, Timmermans brought to mind that the previously obtained withdrawal agreement was an agreement with the support of the British Government and then rejected in the House of Commons, which wanted clarifications, especially regarding 'backstop.'

The EC First Vice-President mentioned that the Commission work very hard to provide clarifications and he believes that Jean-Claud Juncker provided these clarifications and an agreement was reached. He brought to mind that there was an agreement reached with the British Government which was rejected in the House of Commons.

The high official hopes for these clarifications and improvements on the backstop topic to ensure a majority in the House of Commons, adding that the view of Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is needed, as well as that of the House of Commons, because the ball is in the House of Commons's field.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Monday evening that he obtained from the EU legally binding assurances regarding Brexit in a last attempt to attract rebel parliamentarians who have threatened to reject the withdrawal agreement, will be put to the vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

AGERPRES .